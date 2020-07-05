CHRISTOPHER DUANE STEWART Christopher Duane Stewart, 23, beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and loyal friend left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts. Christopher was born in Wilmington on July 13, 1996. His life on earth was ended on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Judy Wells B. Davis and Donald R. Bradshaw and paternal grandmother, Sharon Stewart. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Marsha Bradshaw and Russell and Shannon Stewart; his loving and dedicated Papa, James Russell Stewart; siblings, Cheyenne Johnson, Michael Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Emily Stewart, Dylan Johnson and Abigayle Wells; aunts; uncles; cousins; military brothers and sisters; and many friends all over the world. After serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan in the US Army, Chris continued his military career by serving in the US Army reserves. He completed courses while in the military; Air Assault, Air Mobility Command Raven, Combat Life Saver and Infantryman OSUT (11B) Courses. Chris received many military awards; Afghanistan Campaign medal with Campaign Star, Army Commendation medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Services Ribbon/Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal and Air Assault Badge. Chris was a dedicated and loyal soldier who was proud to be an American soldier and loved his country, the USA. At the age of 15, Chris began his passion for boxing and became a member of the MMA Team where his trainer was Kevin Bass. He loved competing and was known as the BEST of the BEST in boxing. Chris was currently a junior at UNCW obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice and Forensics Psychology. Chris was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, The Lambda Phi Chapter (UNCW "Pikes"). He had big dreams and a glowing future planned. Most of all Chris was kindhearted, happy, and a friend to many. He was taken from us far to young and our hearts are broken. We will miss him more than words can express. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pender High School, 5380 NC Hwy 53 W, Burgaw, NC 28425. A committal service will follow at Woodcock Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by NC National Guard. Following the committal service, friends may join the family for fellowship at the home of Fred and Patricia Walker. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
