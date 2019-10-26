|
CHRISTOPHER LYLE WALKER Christopher Lyle Walker passed away October 23, 2019. Chris was born in Corona, California in 1953. He graduated from Camp Lejeune High School and attended Appalachian State University. Chris was a long time resident of Wilmington, North Carolina. During his life he enjoyed fishing and had a great love of the ocean. Chris was a kind man who adored dogs, was an avid reader, and a lover of music. Chris is survived by his brother Kevin Walker, his sister Dina Walker, his nephew Shane Walker and his wife Shannon James Walker, his nephew Christopher Findley, five great nieces and nephews, and his loving friend Emily Bridgman. A celebration of life will be held 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 26 at Jimmy's at Red Dogs in Wrightsville Beach. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 26, 2019