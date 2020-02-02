|
CHRISTOPHER M. FRANCIS Christopher "Chris" Francis passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on January 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Chris was born on August 6, 1974, son of Susan Brandt Quinn of Wilmington, NC and the late Thomas Michael Francis of Fayetteville, NC. In addition to his father, Chris was preceded in death by his two beloved grandmothers, Dilla Darby Brandt and Calliroy Coutouzis Maulden. Chris loved the ocean, particularly Carolina Beach, where he served as a Lifeguard for 8 years. He was on the Waves of Wilmington Swim Team through middle schools and at New Hanover High School. Chris was a devout Christian and loved being read to from the Bible by anyone who visited him. In addition to his mother, Susan Quinn, he is survived by his uncle, Robert O. Brandt and his aunt, Millie Brandt of Wilmington NC, his aunts, Mary Morgan of North Carolina and Claudette Greene of Pennsylvania and Charlotte M. Pearson of Tennessee. He is also survived by cousins, Kimberly Reid of South Africa, Lawrence and Martina Greene of Florida, Bryan Greene of Pennsylvania, and Callie and Grey Morgan of Fayetteville, NC. A service, celebrating his life, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Guests are invited to join us at Ashton Place Club House, 233 Racine Drive, to continue celebrating his life following the service. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020