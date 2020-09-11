CHRISTOPHER T. DOLS Born November 29, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland and died in Wilmington on Monday, September 30, 2020. His sudden death was a serious loss to his family and friends. His son, Andrew, of Hickory, North Carolina; his companion, Bonnie Langley; and his brother, Matthew of Prague, mourn this loss. His parents, Anne and Tim Dols of Wilmington sincerely appreciate the love and caring expressed to them during this time of sorrow. Committal will be at Sherwood Episcopal Church, Cockeysville, Maryland at 11 am on Tuesday, September 29th.



