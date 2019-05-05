|
CHRISTY ANN LAMONT Christy Ann Lamont, 69, of Wilmington, NC, died November 1, 2018 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. She was born in Quantico, VA, the daughter of the late William A. Lamont and Jean Harrod Lamont. A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Surviving is her best friend, Myra Palmeter and her husband Robert; her daughter, Samantha Ellis and husband Raymond; her granddaughter, Haylee; her brother, Mark A. Lamont and wife Patricia; and a niece Neelley. Chris's father was in the military so her family lived in several states before settling in Richmond, VA, where she graduated from Huguenot High School in 1967. She attended Southern Seminary Junior College for Women where her father claims she majored in the Virginia Military Institute and Washington & Lee University. She also attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA. She was a substitute teacher in the New Hanover county schools and then became a teacher's assistant at Snipes Elementary and then Rachel Freeman School of Engineering for 17 years prior to retiring. Chris loved the children and considered them the best part of her job. She was a talented artist and did art work for the school system including murals at Rachel Freeman and Blair Elementary. Chris loved to dance - especially Shag & Latin and cherished the friends she met while dancing. She was a past member & president of the Cape Fear Shag Club. She was an avid reader and a member of a Quasi Book Club, made up of school friends. After book discussions, the ladies solved New Hanover Co. school problems. She treasured her travel adventures shared with Myra. A special note of thanks is extended to Dr. Rose Coady at Wilmington Health, Dr. Testori & staff and Dr. Nichols & staff. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2019