|
|
CLAIRE GRACE ENANY TRIMPEY Claire Grace Enany Trimpey, 89, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, PA to the late Albert K. Enany and Helen Enany (Sweda) on July 21, 1930. Claire was the youngest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas Edward Trimpey. She is survived by 4 daughters: Kelly Kemp Licina (Michael Licina, (dec.)) of Cleveland, OH, Holly Sue Koff (Michael Koff, (dec.)) of Burgaw, NC, Amanda Claire Trimpey (Jeffrey Warhaftig) of Wilmington, NC, and Taralyn Trimpey Brown (James Christopher Brown) of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Claire, originally from Connellsville, PA relocated to Wilmington, NC to live with family after the loss of her husband. She was a graduate of Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, after which she became a substitute schoolteacher. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Ladies Bridge Club, volunteered many years for Meals on Wheels and was past President of the Hospital Club in Connellsville, PA. Claire was an astute card player, Steelers fan, and enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, especially cruises. Claire was a devoted artist, attended weekly art classes at the Wilmington Senior Center where her work was entered in several local shows and was previously known to be a discriminating art judge at Geibel High School in Connellsville, PA. She was known for her spirited laugh and witty sayings that brought a smile to all in her presence. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home in Somerset, PA. A funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Peters Catholic Church in Somerset, PA. Burial will follow in Somerset Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 2, 2019