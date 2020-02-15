Home

CLAIRE NELSON FLOWERS Claire Nelson Flowers, 95, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born January 5, 1925 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Guy S. Nelson and Vennie Chapman Nelson. Her husband, LeRoy Flowers, son-in-law, Alex Moss, two sisters, and five brothers, preceded her in death. Claire was a member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church and a long-time member of the former Sunset Park Methodist Church. She was veteran of the U.S. Navy. Claire retired from the New Hanover County School System where she was a secretary for the William Hooper and J.C. Roe schools. During her retirement, she enjoyed participating in the Senior Games, the Monday Morning Senior Bowling League, and the Wednesday Young at Heart League where she made some dear friendships in addition to her other life-long friends. She is survived by her son, Dennis Ray Flowers (Marilyn) and daughter, Janis Elaine Moss, all of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Dennis Ray Flowers, Jr. (Melissa), Jeremy Edwin Flowers, Samuel Aaron Flowers (Sara), Jill Elaine Norris, and Brian Jeffrey Tucker (Joy); three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Andrews Market Street Chapel A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, February 17, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jonathan Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claire's memory may be made online or by mail to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2020
