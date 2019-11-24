|
CLARA BELL GREEN GROVE Clara Bell Green Grove, 100, of Charleston, SC, and Wilmington, NC, widow of Dr. Raymond Fisk Grove, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Clara was born November 28, 1918, in Trenton, North Carolina, daughter of the late Benjamin F. Green and Mittie Noble Green. She is survived by her son, Gregory Kent Grove (Nancy) of Atlanta, GA; two daughters: Mitzi Grove Ball (Bruce) of Charleston, SC, and Debra Grove Orr (Peter) of Atlanta, GA; and nine grandchildren: Hunter Fisk Grove (Lindsay), Taylor Whalen Grove, Laurens Elizabeth Ball, Bruce Devon Ball, Jr., Christopher Reynolds Moultrie Ball (Bailey), Alexis Moultrie Ball, Peter Allen Orr, Jr., Whitney Orr Robertson (Seth), and William Trent Orr (Stacey). Memorials may be made to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC, 1 Carriage Lane, Building A, Charleston, SC 29407 OR to: Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc.; Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road; Wallkill, NY 12589-5200 or at JW.ORG A memorial service for Clara will be held in December in Atlanta, GA and a memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 24, 2019