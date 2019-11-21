|
CLARENCE D. "CD" FUTCH Clarence D. "CD" Futch, 79, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at NHRMC surrounded by his loving family. CD was born on March 11, 1940 to the late Archie Clarence Futch and Cora Lee Morgan Futch. He drove an 18 wheeler for Pilot Freight Carriers for 26 years. When he was younger, CD spent a lot of enjoyable hours fishing. He loved working in his yard and looking after the birds and squirrels. CD would often be found watching NASCAR or spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Futch Polley and husband Jimmy; his son, David Futch and wife Amy; 3 grandchildren, Megan Tryer Seeger and husband Brad, Zachary Tryer, and Kaitlin Futch; great grandchild Sayde Seeger; sisters, Wanda Futch and husband Leigh and Jeanette McLean; as well as special niece, Jane Davis, and several others nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, CD was also preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy in 2015; sisters, Claire Ramsey and Betty Goldston; and brothers, Porter Futch and Allan Futch. The funeral service will be at 2pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington with Pastor Mike Lewis and Reverend Jim Newkirk officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 21, 2019