CLARENCE "VIRGIL" ROBERTS Clarence "Virgil" Roberts, 82, of Holden Beach died peacefully Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Virgil was born December 15, 1936 in Kenansville, to the late Clarence Theodore Roberts and the late Alma Robinson Roberts of Holden Beach. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Ransom Roberts; children, Caroline Alice Roberts of Wrightsville Beach, Charlotte Roberts-Baroody of Pawleys Island, Emelie Stuart Roberts (John Rudzinski) of Tampa, ; four grandchildren, Charlotte Millie Olivia Roberts of Wrightsville Beach, Tallulah Caroline Baroody, Benjamin Albert Baroody, Jr.(Beau) ,Charles Roberts Baroody and their father Benjamin Albert Baroody, of Litchfield Beach, and Pawleys Island. After graduating from Whiteville High school in 1955, Virgil attended Wake Forest University. Virgil always felt a deep connection to Holden Beach. He and his two partners created Holden Beach Enterprises and went forward to develop several subdivisions and Holden Beach West. In 1992, Virgil and his wife, Carolyn opened The Scoop Ice Cream Shop, where he spent endless days and nights entertaining the vacationers from all over the world. People wanted to see Virgil as much they wanted an ice cream cone. Virgil had deep pride in the preservation of Holden Beach and enjoyed telling stories passed down from his family in regards to the island. Virgil was most proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and his love for them brought him the greatest joy in his life. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his compassion and benevolence, his unwavering strength, his incredible sense of humor and untouchable ability to deliver a joke. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm at Holden Beach Chapel on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. The service will be officiated by Reverend Heath Connor, with a reception following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice in Virgil's name.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 12, 2019