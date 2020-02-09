|
CLARITO CORPUS Mr. Clarito Corpus, 84 of Wilmington died February 6, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born October 27, 1935 in San Felipe, Philippines to Tedorico M. Corpus and Leonica Farrales. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by eight siblings. Mr. Corpus served in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Janice Corpus of the home; three sons: Alan Corpus of Durham, Carl Corpus and wife Robyn and David Corpus and wife Heather both of Wilmington, and sister Fely Movilla of Oceanside, CA A visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cape Fear Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Patrick Hall. Burial will be in Oleander Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020