CLAYTON LEE ROBINSON Mr. Clayton Lee Robinson, 60, of Supply died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Robinson was born in Brunswick County on December 23, 1959 and was a son of the late O. Y. Robinson and Icelane Robinson. Clayton loved animals, especially his pets. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and was always ready to share a good joke. He was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara C. Robinson; step-daughter, Amy Green of Shallotte; a brother, Robert Robinson of Supply; two sisters, Betty Simmons and Carol Rich of Supply; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current health concerns with COVID-19, all services are private. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralsupply.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020