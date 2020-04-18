Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Lee Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Lee Robinson Obituary
CLAYTON LEE ROBINSON Mr. Clayton Lee Robinson, 60, of Supply died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Robinson was born in Brunswick County on December 23, 1959 and was a son of the late O. Y. Robinson and Icelane Robinson. Clayton loved animals, especially his pets. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and was always ready to share a good joke. He was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara C. Robinson; step-daughter, Amy Green of Shallotte; a brother, Robert Robinson of Supply; two sisters, Betty Simmons and Carol Rich of Supply; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current health concerns with COVID-19, all services are private. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralsupply.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now