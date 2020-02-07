|
CLEMENTINA "TINA" YVONNE STAMPLEY Tina Stampley age 85 of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. Tina was born in Kentucky on September 24, 1934, to the late Leroy Edmond Wine and Norma Ratliff Wine. Tina was the widow of the late Ivey Howard Stampley, Jr. Tina and Howard were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years. Tina started her business career in Health Care Administration at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH where she met her beloved husband of 55 years. After moving south she was employed by Babies Hospital at Wrightsville Beach, NC and ended her career at The Orthopedic Hospital in Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul and five sisters, Helen, Isabelle, Ginny, Neva, and Sonia. She is survived by her children, Susan Stampley Rimel Grant of Wilmington, Ivey Howard "Buddy" Stampley, III and wife Brenda of Matthews, Norma Stampley of Charlotte, Joanne Stampley Brinkley and husband Brian of Wilmington; special granddaughter Grayson Ivey Brinkley; six grandsons, Jeremy Rimel, Patrick Rimel, Michael Stampley, Kyle Stampley, Mike Speanburg, and Chris Lowe; one sister, Norma Jean Skidmore of Indiana and brother Harold Leroy Wine of Pennsylvania; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews and other extended family members. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Emile Harley of Winter Park Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 till 1:30 Sunday at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A special thank you to Geraldine Bennett of Elder Care, Teresa Hicks, Beth Cooke, both of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, and two very special nieces Brenda Combs Bailey and Cecelia Combs both of Wilmington, NC Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2020