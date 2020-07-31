CLIFFORD FREDERICK MOORE 1/26/55 - 7/22/20 He was a man of many nicknames. Spiffy. C'Lif. The Dog. Cliff Daddy. And a few others that can't be printed here. However you knew him, you knew that he was one-of-a-kind. The boring stuff: Cliff met his wife, Susan (née Broski) at Middletown High School, and they were together ever since. They married in 1977 and had two daughters, June and Nancy. He was the proud grandfather to four, Tyler Salvati and Olivia, Jake and Autumn Palutis, and a father-in-law to his two Mikes, Salvati and Palutis. He was a lifelong resident of Middletown, NJ until he and Susan relocated to Carolina Beach, NC in 2011. He spent most of his life working at Parkway Florist in Newark, where he and his brother Joe acted as co-owners of the family business passed on by their father Freddy. Cliff was the grouchy guy behind the front desk, whipping up some kind of beautiful arrangement while hollering about whatever the problem of the moment was. After moving to NC, he found himself at his true dream job - working security for Landfall in Wilmington, where he was proud to be surrounded by the strongest group of brotherhood he had ever encountered. Whether stationed in the guardhouse or out wrangling the local wildlife (where somehow, he was trusted with a snake hook), Cliff was happy to go to work every single day. The good stuff: He could destroy you in just about any type of sports trivia, especially involving his beloved Giants and Yankees. He loved to golf, almost as much as he loved to make up games to play during his golf game, some of which included "Beer-A-Hole" and "Play with your zipper down if you don't make it past the women's tees". He felt strongly about sandwiches, enough so to be banned from a few local sub shops for expressing his opinion to them on their technique. He had a mile-long list of sayings he made up, things that made absolutely no sense whatsoever, that his daughters repeated for decades before realizing that no one knew what they were talking about. He was a fisherman, and his love for the outdoors started when he was a child, getting into loads of trouble with his best friend, Chris Pike. He loved to bet, whether on the horses, a bowling game, the slots, the lottery... he was all about taking chances. He lived to eat, and while he had his select favorite restaurants, his all-time favorite chef was his wife. There will be no viewings or services. He thought they were terrible and made his family promise that there would be nothing of that sort. So there won't be. Instead, raise your glass, whatever it may be filled with, to Cliff (or one of his many nicknames).



