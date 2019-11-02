Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Clifton Benjamin Patten


1936 - 2019
Clifton Benjamin Patten Obituary
CLIFTON BENJAMIN PATTEN Clifton "Dink" Benjamin Patten, age 83 of Hampstead passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Clifton was born in Duplin County on July 12, 1936, to the late Robert Clifton Patten and Eva Mae Burton Patten. Clifton was raised in Wrightsboro. He was a graduate of New Hanover High School. He was a proud Veteran of the US Air Force where he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. After his retirement, he and his family moved to Hampstead. He was a member of Hampstead United Methodist Church, Orient Lodge # 395 AF&AM, where he held the distinction of Past Master serving in 1994 and 2015, a member of Wilmington Scottish Rite Temple where he held the distinction of 33rd Degree. Clifton was a member of the Sudan Shrine Center and a member of the Sudan Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a member and Past Patron of Cape Fear Chapter # 346 Order of Eastern Star. Clifton is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine Perkins Patten; two daughters, Elisabeth Lorraine Patten-Fitzgerald and spouse Timothy, and Carmen Lynette Golden and spouse Joseph, grandchildren, Christopher Lyn Criswell, Clifton Lee Criswell, Jonathan Adam Hester, Stephanie Lorraine Fitzgerald, Emily Anne Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Miranda Paige Criswell, Clifton James Criswell, Lillian Jean Register, Zacchery Aaron Hendrickson, Zoey Erin Henderickson.; sister Mary Ann Jones; nieces and nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Mae Patten Burgess. Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Memorial service is planned for 2 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with US Air Force Military Honors and Masonic Memorial Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 2, 2019
