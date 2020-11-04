CLYDE ANDERS, JR. Clyde "Andy" Anders 95 passed away peacefully on October 30,2020. Clyde was born March 28th 1925, the only Son of the Late Irene King Anders (Lewis) and The Late Clyde Anders. In 1996 Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 yeas Ruby Lee Ashe Anders. Clyde was also preceded in Death by his Two Sisters, Rachel Anders Ray and Lucy Elizabeth Anders Baldwin Patterson. Clyde is survived by his Son, Ronnie Clyde Anders and his Wife Victoria "Vicky" Anne Anders and their two children Christopher Michael Anders and Jennifer Marie Anders of South Prince George, Virginia. He is Also Survived by Many Adoring Nephews and Nieces and Their Families. Clyde and his Sisters grew up in the Masonboro Sound Area in Wilmington, North Carolina. Where he was a Member of the Masonboro Baptist Church for many years. At an early age Clyde joined the United States Army. Soon Afterwards he met and Married his wife Ruby. During his 22 years of Army Service he and his wife and son were stationed in Germany and other areas serving their Country. Clyde also was a Korean War Veteran. Clyde retired in 1967 having served faithfully and honorably in The United States Army for over two decades .Then Beginning a career with the Civil Service in Hopewell Virginia till the early 80s. Retiring to his home town of Wilmington N.C. He settled in the Lake Forest Community .Where he was an active Member of the Lake Forest Baptist Church participating in all Church activities and serving as a Deacon. Clyde always shared wonderful blessings before meals when with family and friends. Graveside Services under the big Oak Trees, where he once played as a young child, will be held at Masonboro Baptist Church Cemetery Thursday, November 5th at 10am. Where Clyde will be laid to Rest beside his wife Ruby. The Pastor of Lake Forest Baptist Church Rev. Burt Vezina will officiate. To honor his memory and the memory of his Beloved Dog "Seal" donations may be made to New Hanover Humane Society, 2405 N 23rd Street, Wilmington NC 28405 or to Lake Forest Baptist Church, 1626 Lake Branch Drive, Wilmington NC 28401.



