1/1
1 ST SGT. Clyde ASH JR. USMC RETIRED
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1 ST SGT. Clyde ASH, JR., USMC RETIRED 1st Sgt. Clyde Ash, Jr., USMC Retired, 90, of Cambridge Village in Wilmington, passed away on July 18, 2020 after complications from a fall on Father's Day. Clyde was born on December 7, 1929 to Clyde and Naomi Beatrice Ash in Bancroft, WV. Shortly after graduating from Saint Albans High School in 1948, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was a decorated veteran who served in Korea and Viet Nam. During his twenty-two year career, he was stationed in Quantico, VA, Louisville, KY, Charleston, WV, overseas in Taiwan and Okinawa. After retiring, he continued a career in government service with the Internal Revenue Service. It is believed that, while playing in the IRS Golf Charity Golf Tournaments, his love for the game of golf later produced three Hole-In-Ones. In July of 1955, he married the love of his life, Doris E. Lanham and they spent 61 years together before her passing in 2016. Together they raised three children, Beverly Haedrich (Ken) of Wilmington, Clyde (Chuck) Ash, III (Kathy) of Lexington, SC, and Lisa Ash of Wilmington. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling, usually with Exchange Club friends, across the country and into Alaska. Anyone who met Clyde knew he lived a life of honor, integrity, and love of country. He enjoyed watching westerns, was an avid reader of historical biographies and novels, playing Trivia, and watching WV football and basketball. He will be missed by many including his sister, Betty Cunningham; his three children; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Mr. Ash was one of the finest men I ever knew, and embodied loyalty and integrity. Godspeed sir. I pray those who mourn him will soon be consoled.
Mike Meekins
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mr. Ash was one of the finest men I ever knew, and embodied loyalty and integrity. Godspeed sir.
Mike Meekins
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Prayers for the family may god be with everyone during this difficult time.
Jason and Laura Torrence
Friend
July 21, 2020
Chuck
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I am thinking of you while you are dealing with the loss of your father. Praying for comfort for you and your family.
Rodney Thigpen
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Suzy Nickerson
July 21, 2020
Lisa, your dad was of a caliber of being that is rare today. He had such a sweet, gentle, loving spirit. You were blessed to have had two jewels as parents.

God's peace and comfort, I pray, for you and your family.

Aileen Jennings
Friend
July 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Chuck, Kathy and the rest of the family.
Lisa and Roger Carr
Friend
July 21, 2020
May it be a source of comfort to you at this time of sorrow - That others share your loss and offer their condolences. Leland VFW Post 12196, PO Box 468, Leland, NC 28451
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved