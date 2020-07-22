1 ST SGT. Clyde ASH, JR., USMC RETIRED 1st Sgt. Clyde Ash, Jr., USMC Retired, 90, of Cambridge Village in Wilmington, passed away on July 18, 2020 after complications from a fall on Father's Day. Clyde was born on December 7, 1929 to Clyde and Naomi Beatrice Ash in Bancroft, WV. Shortly after graduating from Saint Albans High School in 1948, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was a decorated veteran who served in Korea and Viet Nam. During his twenty-two year career, he was stationed in Quantico, VA, Louisville, KY, Charleston, WV, overseas in Taiwan and Okinawa. After retiring, he continued a career in government service with the Internal Revenue Service. It is believed that, while playing in the IRS Golf Charity Golf Tournaments, his love for the game of golf later produced three Hole-In-Ones. In July of 1955, he married the love of his life, Doris E. Lanham and they spent 61 years together before her passing in 2016. Together they raised three children, Beverly Haedrich (Ken) of Wilmington, Clyde (Chuck) Ash, III (Kathy) of Lexington, SC, and Lisa Ash of Wilmington. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling, usually with Exchange Club friends, across the country and into Alaska. Anyone who met Clyde knew he lived a life of honor, integrity, and love of country. He enjoyed watching westerns, was an avid reader of historical biographies and novels, playing Trivia, and watching WV football and basketball. He will be missed by many including his sister, Betty Cunningham; his three children; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store