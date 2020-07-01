CLYDE CARL HILBURN, JR age 79, of Lake Waccamaw, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville, NC. He was born in Bladen County on May 6, 1941 to the late Clyde Carl Hilburn, Sr. and Mary Louise Davis Hilburn. Mr. Hilburn retired from working maintenance at Federal Paper/International Paper in Riegelwood. He is survived by his wife; Nancy Moore Sigmon of Lake Waccamaw, a son; Daniel Timothy Hilburn (Amanda Dale) of Lake Waccamaw, a daughter; Wendy Hilburn Harness (Gerald) of Raeford, NC, a sister; Andrea Woodcock (Dennis) of Hampstead, NC, one brother; Cofield Hilburn of Monroe, NC, and four grandchildren; Samuel Norris (Natalie), Adam VanScooter (Bethany), Joshua Harness, and Carly Harness. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Lake Waccamaw, NC with Rev. Chuck Smith Officiating. Memorials may be made to Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church, 506 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 or a charity of your choice.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 1, 2020.