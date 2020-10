COLIN C. HART Colin C. Hart, of Avon CT, lovingly known as "The One Man Party" died on October 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jaqueline P. Hart. His three children, Christine E. Hart, her husband Oriol Munoz, Katie Lynn Ayers and Bryan C. Hart, his wife Elizabeth Hart and his granddaughter Kaylee. Services will be private. Donations can be made in his name to the Verteran's Association of America. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com