Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Colin Stuart Shaw Obituary
COLIN STUART SHAW Colin Stuart Shaw, 75, of Davidson died at home on May 17, 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer on April 21. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Gwynn Shaw; two sons, Henry C. Fleming of Davidson and John Colin Shaw of Hillsborough, as well as daughter Heather S. Shaw. He is also survived by four siblings, five grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made at www.davidsonlands.org or to www.standforanimals.org. Read the full obituary at www.CAVIN-COOK.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020
