COLLEEN A. NEWIDOMY Colleen A. (McCurry) Newidomy, 69, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 1, 2019, after a long illness. Colleen was born on March 16, 1950, in Glens Falls, New York to the late Elizabeth Jane and Charles Richard McCurry of Fort Edward, NY. As an RN of over three decades, Colleen was a prominent and proud member of the Central New York medical community. Colleen will be remembered as a leader, an educator, and a saver of many lives. To her family, she will be remembered for her homemade bread and cookies and her love of golf. If you had any contact with Colleen at all, you would know that she was extremely proud of a few things in her life: one being her Irish heritage and the second was how the 1960s foundationally shaped her life. Colleen would often proudly recount stories of protesting in Albany and Washington, D.C, attending Woodstock 1969 and working at Woodstock 1994, and possibly most troubling to her, administering physicals for friends who would later be drafted into the Vietnam War. There was no question that Colleen was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in, which was a trait she later passed on to her children. Colleen is survived by Anatoly Newidomy, her devoted husband of 39 years, her daughters Nikki and Elizabeth, her son Michael, her granddaughter Nellie, and her loving, tail-wagging companion, Dallas. In keeping with Colleen's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Donations in remembrance can be made to Community In Schools of Brunswick County, NC by visiting www.cisbrunswick.org or to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, NC by visiting https://www.lcfh.org/ways-to-give/. You may offer online condolences at whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 3, 2019