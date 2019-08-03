|
COLLEEN JANE EMERY TERBEEK Colleen Jane Emery TerBeek, 84, died on Tuesday, July 31 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Born in Michigan, Mrs. TerBeek was the daughter of the late Harland and Winifred Emery. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Jack. She was a phlebotomist for the American Red Cross. When she wasn't gardening, she enjoyed vintage doll collections and was a member of the Land of Sky Doll Club. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack Eldon TerBeek Sr. and granddaughter Patricia TerBeek. She is survived by her sons, Jack TerBeek Jr. and Philip TerBeek as well as her grandchildren Brianne Perrone, Amanda TerBeek and Phillip TerBeek. She also leaves her sisters Sharon and Shirley, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be Monday at 1:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary on S College Rd in Wilmington, NC. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Valley Chapel of Andrews Mortuary with Pastor Skip Williams officiating. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 3, 2019