COLLEEN MCMILLAN SMALTZ Colleen McMillan Smaltz of Wilmington, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 17th at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was born in Boca Grande, Florida on July 23, 1930. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Mildred Lewis McMillan, her husband Roy Smaltz and her beloved daughter Dr. Stacy C. Smaltz. She is survived by her son-in-law Bouton Baldridge of Wilmington, her "adopted" daughter from the Philippines, Emma Villarta Rogiano, Emma's husband, Tony, their children Stephanie and Vanessa Rogiano of Panama City, Florida, and niece Kathy McMillan Smith of Tampa. She has also left behind her dear dog, Pokey, and countless friends and neighbors both in Wilmington and Florida. Colleen served as a corporal in the Women's Army Corps at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland from 1949 to 1951. It was there she met her future husband Roy and they married on March 17, 1951. Their daughter Stacy was born in 1956 in Tampa. In 1987, when Roy was employed in the phosphate industry in the Philippines, the couple brought 18 year-old Emma to the States. Colleen was part of a close knit threesome calling themselves "The Ladybugs" who met every Sunday-sometimes in her "tree house" -for waffles, tea and conversation of infinite topics. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle whiz and a hard one to beat at Scrabble. She cherished her monthly movie-and-pizza with her "boyfriend," visits from dog-walking friends, old-time music jams at the neighbor's, and talking at length with several long-time friends in Florida. These Floridians, some of whom consider Colleen a "second mom" recall the years she was a kindergarten teacher at Manhattan Methodist Church in Tampa where her love of children, music and animals was evident. She played the ukulele long before it was cool and that is probably related to her daughter Stacy's love of playing music with friends. Stacy, a former dentist in Wilmington, took her mom on fun vacations to the North Carolina mountains, New England and several visits to Florida. Her loved ones in Wilmington are grateful for all the hospital and hospice visits from other loved ones who travelled from Florida and elsewhere to visit and express their love for this amazing woman. And Pokey has been adopted. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020