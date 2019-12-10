|
COLWELL HARDER SMITH, JR. Colwell Harder Smith, Jr., 92, of Wilmington and formerly of Wallace, departed his earthly home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 while at Northchase Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, NC. Born on April 21, 1927, he was the son of the late Colwell H. Smith, Sr and Ray Lavelle Sellers Smith. Also preceding him in death are his wife-Patty Williams Smith and a brother-Tommy Smith. Left to cherish his memory are a son-Colwell H. Smith, III and wife Kim of Wilmington; grandson-Evan Scott Smith of Wilmington; and a sister-Martha Ann Pomozzi and husband Jim of Clearwater, FL. Mr. Smith spent time in the United States Navy in 1945 during World War II. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, receiving a BS in Business Administration, and later operated The Men's Room in Wallace which specialized in clothing for men. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oak Plain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6800 Waycross Road, Rose Hill, NC. Family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be given to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in memory of Mr. Colwell. A service of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019