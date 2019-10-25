Home

CONRAD FRANK THALHEIMER

CONRAD FRANK THALHEIMER Obituary
CONRAD FRANK THALHEIMER Conrad Frank Thalheimer, 76 of Wilmington NC died on Tuesday October 23, 2018 at 3:25 pm at Hospice. Born in Wilkinsburgh, Pa. on June 15 1942. His parents moved to the US from Nuremberg, Germany. Moving to Gainesville Florida for a 5 year Electronic Degree at the University of Florida. He was employed by Lockheed Martin and had a national security clearance of SECERT. Later working for Atkins Technical Inc. as their first lead Project Engineer. He then later worked for Lefebure and Mosler. He was a member of St Marks Catholics Church, Wilmington. Held a Amateur Radio License K14SRC. Survivors include Ex wife Mary Jo maiden (Istvan). Sons Phillip, John and daughter Susan. A sister Melanie Cronau, North Huntington, Pa. Grandchildren Jonathon, Laura, Farrah Daisy, Layla, Amelia and several step grandchildren Matthew, Ashley and Reece. And several Great Grandchildren. Conrad rests at St Marks Columbarium in Wilmington, N.C.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 25, 2019
