CONSTANCE "CONI" ANDRESS On Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, Constance "Coni" Andress met Jesus, face to face. Coni was born in Weymouth Massachusetts in October of 1952, however, she called Wilmington her home, having moved in 1992. She wholeheartedly invested herself in this community for 28 years. Coni was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, a veteran hairstylist, working in the film industry since 1994, and an occasional background vocalist for the Wilmington Opera. Coni desired to reflect Jesus in everything she did. She also gave the best hugs, the brightest smiles, and she didn't consider her day compete unless she made someone laugh - laughing until you wet yourself was her highest aim. Coni was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marion Palombi, her brothers, Robert and Paul and her beloved husband, Eddie "the Baker" Andress. She is survived by her sister, Barbara, her daughter, Fawn (Brian) Lee, her step-daughters, Cheryl (Wayne) Hermaneau and Christine Andress, her 6 grandchildren, and countless others she has touched along the way. Due to the restrictions on gatherings, Coni's life celebration service will be held over Facebook@ConiAndressATribute Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 17, 2020.