CONSTANCE (CONNIE) E. JEDREY Constance (Connie) E. Jedrey, 92, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Providence, RI July 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Reed and preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Dan. Connie with husband Dan were the inspiration behind starting a family foundation. For 25 years the Jedrey Family Foundation was proud to have raised money to assist cancer patients and many local families in need. Her inspiration and kindness will forever be remember. Connie was a 1945 High School Graduate of East Providence High School. She worked many years in the retail business. Connie was Department Manager of Kings Department Store for 16 years and an Associate with Toys R Us for 8 years, retiring in 1992. She is survived by her seven children, daughter Kathy Oakes (Rodney) of Leland NC, son Tim Jedrey (Judy) of Emerald Isle, NC son Danny Jedrey (Deby) of Wilmington NC, son Tommy Jedrey (Celeste) of Wilmington NC, son Paul Jedrey (Tracy) of Wilmington NC, daughter Kelly Fipps (Randy) of Wilmington NC, son Scott Jedrey (Jo Anne) of Wilmington NC, sister Joan Hetu of Wilmington NC and brother James Reed (Kathy) of Wilmington NC. She had 15 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and many caring friends. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington NC with Kelley Wheat-Rivers officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington NC. Pallbearers will be: Brandon Peterson, Cameron Spivey, Dan Siuta, Jameson Chavez, Ben Bayless and Andrew Neylon. Honorary Pallbearer will be Russell Horner. There will be a viewing two hours prior to the service at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home. At other times family will receive friends at the residence, 308 Michigan Ave., Wilmington, NC. Special thanks to Crystal (Hospice Nurse), Kay (Hospice Nurse), Denise (Hospice Aide) and especially Rose Stump. We are grateful for their wonderful care and support. In Lieu of flowers the family request contributions may be made to Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services, 2334 South 41st Street, Wilmington NC. Condolences may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019