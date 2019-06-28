Home

Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Constance Martin
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Constance Martin Obituary
CONSTANCE MARTIN Constance Martin, of Hampstead, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born in Baltimore, MD, to John and Marianna Zakrzewski on January 17, 1928. Connie attended Catholic and public schools in Baltimore and after graduation from St. Patricks pursued a career in administration with Western Electric Company. She became a Navy Wife in 1949 and raised and educated her three children throughout the country and overseas with great pride and love. She is survived by her loving husband and mate of 70 years, LCDR Melton L. Martin, USN (Ret.) of the home; a son, Michael L. Martin (Nancy) of the Hudson Valley, NY; two daughters, Bridgett A. Roos (Quentin) of Stafford, VA, and Mary E. Godowitch (James) of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Emily Roos, Kristen Roos Smith, Nicole Roos Frankel, Damien and Quentin Roos, Julie Constance Cisco, and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11am. Burial will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 28, 2019
