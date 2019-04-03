|
|
CORA LOVE KRUGER Cora Love Kruger, born 11-15-17 died 3-22-19. Mother Jennifer Schacht, younger sister to Airlie and Benjamin, Granddaughter of Cathy, niece to Susan and Steven, cousin to Gracie, Katie and Richard . She was the love of everyone's life. She loved Carolina Beach's Magic Beans; and her mimi, Janean Williams the owner. She also look forward in seeing her Dannyclause from the Fat Pelican. Cora gone too soon in a tragic car accident in Carolina Beach when a Jeep struck her and her grandmother. Cora passed due to her injuries from the accident. The open celebration of life service will be held on Sat April 6th 2019 at 4pm at The Beach Community Church, family request to wear something bright and cheery just like Cora's personality.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019