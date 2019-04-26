|
CORNELIA "BETSI" TREPPEL Cornelia Elizabeth Robbins Treppel, better known as Betsi "Grne" Treppel, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Carolina Beach, NC in the early hours of Saturday morning, April 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held on June 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church, Carolina Beach, NC (409 N. Lake Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428). Betsi was born in Dunn, NC on Valentine's Day (February 14th) in 1944 which is fitting since she had one of the biggest hearts and greatest sense of giving to all of her family and friends. Betsi never knew a stranger; offering advice, shelter and a great meal to anyone who crossed her path. Betsi is pre-deceased by her husband, David Treppel, and survived by all of her sisters, including Jane Taylor Robbins Mathews of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Patricia Robuck of Gambrills, Maryland, and Dava Villapiano of Wilmington, North Carolina; all of her children including Lynn and Jeff, Leah, Michael and Alison , Mathew and Marlies, Marah and Trey, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends around the world. Earning a Bachelors Of Science in Nursing in 1988, a Masters of Business Administration in 1998, as well as serving as a volunteer officially and unofficially in multiple states for numerous occasions and events, Betsi was always an amazing caretaker and trusted ally. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The sisters and children will host a reception to celebrate Betsi's life immediately following the service in Carolina Beach at a place to be announced. The family requests that, in lieu of food or flowers, donations be made in her name at a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019