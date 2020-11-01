1/1
Coy Mitchell Langley Jr.
COY MITCHELL LANGLEY, JR. Coy Mitchell Langley, Jr. passed away on October 25th at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Coy, also known as Buddy, was born and raised in Wilmington, NC. Buddy graduated from New Hanover High School in 1965 and was a Wildcat through and through. He was known as the "glue" that kept the class of 1965 together. He loved his high school buddies, enjoyed a good hot dog from Paul's Place, took pleasure racing cars, was a fan favorite of the Miljo and enjoyed listening to good music. Buddy is survived by his daughter Heath Langley Alexander and her husband Grant and their two children, Emory and Hunt Alexander. He is also survived by his sister Marjorie Cartier who misses her little brother. The family will hold a private service in his honor. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
