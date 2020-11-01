A wonderful friend to so many of us. Buddy will be greatly missed by many people. It was always wonderful to see him and chat with him when he came by my office. Always a kind smile and a great, positive greeting. He cared very much for his friends and made every effort to stay in touch with them. His sense of humor and caring about others was contagious. He will be standing at the door to greet us when our day comes.



Our deepest thoughts and sympathy to the Langley family.



Joseph and Sally Pace

Joseph Pace

Friend