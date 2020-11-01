1/1
Coy Mitchell Langley Jr.
1946 - 2020
COY MITCHELL LANGLEY, JR. Coy Mitchell Langley, Jr. passed away on October 25th at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Coy, also known as Buddy, was born and raised in Wilmington, NC. Buddy graduated from New Hanover High School in 1965 and was a Wildcat through and through. He was known as the "glue" that kept the class of 1965 together. He loved his high school buddies, enjoyed a good hot dog from Paul's Place, took pleasure racing cars, was a fan favorite of the Miljo and enjoyed listening to good music. Buddy is survived by his daughter Heath Langley Alexander and her husband Grant and their two children, Emory and Hunt Alexander. He is also survived by his sister Marjorie Cartier who misses her little brother. The family will hold a private service in his honor. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 1, 2020
Buddy played music for the Cotillion Club and the Over 50's Dance Club for many years. Everybody loved dancing to his music. He was a good guy who will be greatly missed.
Robin Gugan
Friend
November 1, 2020
Buddy is and always will be a darling man who was kind, thoughtful, and generous of heart to all who knew him. This is a true wakeup call that life is so short and it is in all our best interest to show our love to one another in this place while we are able. Thank you Buddy for all you did for your family and friends.
Theresa Losak-Paschal-Bale
Classmate
October 31, 2020
A wonderful friend to so many of us. Buddy will be greatly missed by many people. It was always wonderful to see him and chat with him when he came by my office. Always a kind smile and a great, positive greeting. He cared very much for his friends and made every effort to stay in touch with them. His sense of humor and caring about others was contagious. He will be standing at the door to greet us when our day comes.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathy to the Langley family.

Joseph and Sally Pace
Joseph Pace
Friend
October 31, 2020
Buddy was a great friend to all! Buddy was always there for my husband, Butch Borneman. Buddy visited Butch while he was sick and also in Hospice before his passing. He was a classmate since Winter Park School days, I think. He continued to include me in the New Hanover Class Of 1965 news. Farewell, Buddy, we will meet you again in Heaven! May you celebrate his life with his memories!
Mae Kendall Borneman
Mae Borneman
Friend
October 31, 2020
Such a great loss to his family and many many friends. My very deepest condolences
Linda Hughes
Friend
October 31, 2020
Another good life cut way to short. May peace be with the family. RIP Buddy.
Mary Leeuwenburg Sheffield
Mary Sheffield
Classmate
October 31, 2020
A great friend to all of us from NHHS class of 1965!
Vance Moore
Friend
October 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to Buddy's family and all who knew him. We will all miss him terribly.
diana barefoot
Friend
October 31, 2020
Thank you Buddy for all you did for us. You will be forever loved and remembered. Rest in peace dear friend.
Sylvia Holleman
Friend
October 31, 2020
The class of '65 will never be the same without our Buddy.
Aline Harrell
Friend
October 31, 2020
So sorry to learn of Buddy’s passing. He was a great person and good friend. Prayers for his family.
George Allen
Friend
October 31, 2020
We send our sympathies. He was a very sweet man.
Michelle and Ron and family Osman
Family
