COZETTE JOHNSON SOUTHERLAND Cozette Johnson Southerland passed to her heavenly home on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington. A native of Wilmington, Cozette was born to Ashley Johnson and Sadie Reynolds Johnson on August 18, 1927, one of five children, and was a proud graduate of New Hanover High School Class of 1945. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. B. Southerland, her daughter, Judy Lynne Southerland, and her son-in-law, Wilbur Carter. Cozette was a quiet and thoughtful soul. She was a devoted Methodist as a member of Sunset Park Methodist Church and later Grace United Methodist Church. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them, sharing stories of growing up in Wilmington and recalling all the changes that she had seen. As an avid reader, she enjoyed many different genres of literature. She loved gardening and could be found tending her flowers every Spring. In the Fall, she loved surf fishing at Kure Beach. She was a warm and peaceful presence who enriched the lives of those around her. Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Southerland Carter and Connie Southerland Caulder (Rod); sister, Susan Johnson Benton; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pittman Wallace (Jeff); great-grandsons, Connor Joseph Wallace and Cameron Daniel Wallace; niece, Donna Hewitt; nephews, Charles Benton (Anita), Douglas Benton, and Michael Benton (Karen); and special friends, Jacquelyn Braddy Dempsey, Jeanne Gore, and Anne Lewis. A celebration of life with family and friends will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace St, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020