CRAIG STROUD SCHUTT Craig Stroud Schutt, age 68, left his earthly home peacefully on the morning of April 16,2020, after bravely battling cancer. Craig was born September 2,1951 to the late George Craig Schutt and Laney Stroud Schutt. He attended John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington and earned his high school diploma from Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. He retired in 2011 from the State Port Authority after 30 years. He is survived by his brother George Schutt, his sister Jane S. Hines and brother-in-law Al Hines. Also surviving are three nephews, Scott Hines and wife Cathleen O'Connell, Brad Hines and Jeremy Schutt, several cousins and a host of wonderful friends. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of the Hanover Seaside Club and the Moose Lodge. Craig loved his chocolate labs, Snickers and Coco,and his black lab Snowball. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He was the happiest being in his boat fishing or just cruising around Wrightsville Beach. A committal service will be held on Saturday, June 13,2020 at 11:00 am at the Schutt Family Plot in the annex part of Oakdale Cemetery, on North 15th St., Wilmington,NC. A celebration of Craig's life will be held after the service at his home.



