CRYSTAL WILLETTS Crystal Gail Willetts, 35, of Winnabow passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Crystal was born February 2, 1984, daughter of Keith and Terry Caroon. Crystal was a loving daughter, mother, and sister. She had a huge heart and loved her children dearly. She enjoyed the beach but most importantly spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her mother, Terry Caroon and husband Keith of Southport; father, J.R. Willetts of Winnabow; children, Katlyn, Brittany, Blair, and Clayton; brothers, John and Jeremy Rivenbark; sister, Julie Canoutas; nieces, Cynthia Hurlbert and Amber Nunalee; nephews, Austin Clark and Ethan Canoutas; and her favorite uncle, Jay Willetts. Graveside services will be at 1:00pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Willetts Cemetery with Pastor Billy Fowler and Reverend Ron Capps officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock -Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019