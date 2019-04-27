Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
For more information about
Crystal Willetts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Willetts Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Willetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Willetts


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Crystal Willetts Obituary
CRYSTAL WILLETTS Crystal Gail Willetts, 35, of Winnabow passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Crystal was born February 2, 1984, daughter of Keith and Terry Caroon. Crystal was a loving daughter, mother, and sister. She had a huge heart and loved her children dearly. She enjoyed the beach but most importantly spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her mother, Terry Caroon and husband Keith of Southport; father, J.R. Willetts of Winnabow; children, Katlyn, Brittany, Blair, and Clayton; brothers, John and Jeremy Rivenbark; sister, Julie Canoutas; nieces, Cynthia Hurlbert and Amber Nunalee; nephews, Austin Clark and Ethan Canoutas; and her favorite uncle, Jay Willetts. Graveside services will be at 1:00pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Willetts Cemetery with Pastor Billy Fowler and Reverend Ron Capps officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock -Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now