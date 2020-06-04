CURTIS FRANKLIN FOWLER Curtis Franklin Fowler, 83, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Curtis was born in St. Pauls, NC, to Isabelle and Lambert Fowler. He was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers, Garney, Garland, Dwight and Donald. Curtis is survived by his wife of 43 years, Constance Morgan (Connie) Fowler; his son, David Fowler; his daughters, Lace Anne (Frankie) Daniels, Leisha (Mike) Callan, and Leigh Anna Anderson; and eight grandchildren. Curtis was a US Navy veteran who loved his country and was and expert hummer. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later, safer time. You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 4, 2020.