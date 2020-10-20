CYNTHIA ANN HORGAN CYNTHIA ANN HORGAN, born April 29, 1942, departed this life at the Lower Cape Fear Life Center (formerly Hospice) on October 16, 2020 following a long battle with ovarian cancer. She will reunite in heaven with her parents, Charles H. Smith, Jr. and Emilie L. Ohler Smith, her brother, Charles H. Smith, III, and her father-in-law, John Joseph Horgan. Cynthia led a blessed life, filled with the love and respect of her family, her many friends and her church community. She devoted herself to them and all those who came in contact with her felt better about themselves after spending time with her. Cynthia is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard "Dick" A. Horgan, and her daughter, Kirsten J. McLain, her son-in-law Matthew Brian McLain, and three grandsons, Aidan James McLain, Noah Richard McLain and Caelum Fenway McLain. Cynthia began her life in College Point, NY and graduated from Flushing High School. After attending Queens College at night while working, she worked for Bulova Watch Company in its headquarters in Queens, and gradually progressed from a secretarial position to becoming the administrative assistant to the chairman of the board in Rockefeller Center. Following Bulova's takeover by Loews Corporation, she became the assistant to its Chairman Robert Tisch with whom she had a wonderful business relationship. She adopted Kirsten when she was three days old, and they began one of the closest mother-daughter relationships in modern history. Cynthia was a devoted mother, with a connection to her daughter like no other. For almost five decades, Cynthia was the most devoted, loving and supportive mother anyone could imagine, and the fine woman and mother Kirsten has become is a tribute to Cynthia's love and devotion to her. She met Dick, the love of her life, in 1979 and they began a whirlwind love affair that lasted until she died. She moved into Manhattan with Dick and her daughter Kirsten and they subsequently spent many happy years together residing in Greenwich, Connecticut as members of the Milbrook Club, where they were very active in tennis and social activities and their church. Cynthia also was the caretaker of her mother Emilie at this time, showing love and support to her mother as a devoted daughter. She and Dick relocated to Wilmington in 1995 in the Landfall community, followed subsequently by their daughter Kirsten who moved here following 9/11. Cynthia has been an accomplished realtor with Next Home Cape Fear for the past thirteen years and developed lasting relationships with her many clients for whom she labored so devotedly. She also was a doting grandmother who loved her three grandsons immensely and loved her son-in-law Brian as her own. Cynthia was very active in her church, the Wrightsville United Methodist Church, participating as a member of its Board of Trustees, as chairperson of its Outreach Committee, as a Stephens Minister, and as an active and enthusiastic member of its Circle of Hope and its Walk-in-Faith Sunday School Class, where she tried frequently but unsuccessfully to keep Dick from telling stories about her. Cynthia was a people person, devoted to her ever-increasing circle of close friends, and cared very deeply about maintaining her relationships with her numerous friends. She touched the lives of all who were friends, and no one was a stranger to Cynthia. The outpouring of love and affection for Cynthia from her many friends has sustained Dick, Kirsten and her family throughout Cynthia's long-standing battle with cancer. Her family is ever so grateful for the many expressions of love and affection communicated to Cynthia during her final illness. Cynthia believed everyone deserves to smile, and passionately raised funds over the years for The Smile Train so children around the world born with a cleft lip or palate. Through her efforts, she brought smiles and happy lives to hundreds of children throughout the world. She will be cremated at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory and her ashes will be scattered in a natural setting to be decided upon by her family. Dick and Kirsten will plan a memorial service in her honor in the near future at a time and place to be decided, to celebrate her life and her many loving friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her honor to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, as her family plans to arrange a permanent marker of some sort in her memory, or to The Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington DC 20077-7377. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com