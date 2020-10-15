CYNTHIA JOHNSON Cynthia Robbins Johnson of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Wilmington, NC on April 17, 1934 to the late Thelma and Rogers Robbins. Cynthia was a member of Pearsall Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was retired from the New Hanover County Health Department where she worked for 20 years as a Registered Nurse. She was a loving mother of three children and devoted grandmother of four. She was a world traveler in her retirement and found beauty in all the people, nature and spiritual sites she visited. Cynthia had a kind, sweet, heart that touched anyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Rogers Robbins; her husband C.C. Johnson, Jr. and her brother, Jerry Robbins. She is survived by her children, Cliff Johnson and his wife Shay Johnson, Janet Dunaway, Bryan Johnson and his wife Laura Engeman; her grandchildren, Adam Somersett, Sarah Johnson, Deven Grupy, and Rachel Grupy; and her sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnson and Donna Robbins. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity, The St. Labre Indian School, PO Box 797, Ashland, MT 59003-9900.



