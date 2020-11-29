CYNTHIA NEAL DUNN Cynthia Neal Dunn, age 68, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, November 20,2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born in Wilmington on February 13, 1952. Cynthia grew up in Wilmington and worked at DuPont Cape Fear Site for 25 years until her retirement. She was diagnosed with severe Parkinson's disease in 2019, but through it all she kept her smile that would light up any room along with her infectious giggle that would make everyone she met smile along with her. Cynthia enjoyed being a mother to her only child, Morgan and always thought of her well being and happiness and always wanted the best for her before thinking of herself. She enjoyed watching her daughter light up the stage with her dancing and competing in pageants including being selected as Teen Miss Wilmington, of which she was very proud of. Cynthia was fortunate to have many friends and was loved by many! The stories that have been told since her death will always be fondly remembered. Survivors are her beloved daughter, whom she could not quite raving about, Morgan Floyd, 36 of Wilmington, and Deborah Jennings, who was a very dear friend and caregiver during the last two years. The family will receive friends at a Memorial Visitation to be held from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
