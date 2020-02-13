Home

Valley Chapel
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
DAISY KATHLEEN GODWIN Wilmington NC - Daisy Kathleen Godwin 87, went to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. She was born in Leland NC on March 16, 1932 to Alonzo and Kathleen Gainey. Daisy, known to her family and friends as "Sister Bug" grew up in Leland, where she was a member of First Baptist Church Leland. She was predeceased by Thurston G Lynch Sr (husband), A. H. "Sonny" Gainey (brother), and Kevin Gainey (brother). Daisy is survived by devoted husband Donald Godwin of Wilmington, children Thurston G. Lynch Jr. and wife Diane of Leland NC, Kathy and husband George Green of Johnson City TN, Terri Davis of Wilmington NC, Kim Baldwin of Wilmington NC, Dean and wife Becky Godwin of Wilmington, and Jerry and husband Tim Carroll of Wilmington. Also surviving are sisters Patricia Gregory and Sylvia "Joby" Jackson, and brothers Ernest and wife Shirley Gainey, and Trent Gainey. Daisy's family included nine grand children, one great grand daughter, and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family visitation will be at the Andrew's Mortuary Valley Chapel on College Road, Thursday Feb 13, from 7-8 pm. The funeral services will be held Friday Feb 14 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church Leland. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020
