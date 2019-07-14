|
DAISY LEE WOODBURY CURRIE Daisy Lee Woodbury Currie passed away on July 9. She was born in Wilmington on March 4, 1920 and lived on Anne Street for the early part of her life. Her father and mother Llewellyn Easterling Woodbury and Margaret Henry Woodbury had five children. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Louie and Marion and her two sisters, Anne Taylor Holdenried and Margaret Martin. After graduating from New Hanover High School, she attended Women's College and then worked as administrative assistant in the office of the City Manager of Wilmington. On March 12, 1949, Daisy married George Hendon Currie, Jr of Clarkton, NC. They originally resided in Clarkton, before moving to Wilmington to raise their two sons, George and Neill. They remained in Wilmington for the rest of their lives. Daisy is survived by her son, George Hendon Currie III, Commander, U S Navy (Retired), his wife Sandy, and his children, John Currie and Mary Currie Crocker, and grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua, and Calia. She is also survived by her son, Neill Alexander Currie II, his wife Linda, children Jennifer Garner, Steven Garner, his wife Beverly, and grandchildren, Steven and Analise. A true Southern lady, Daisy comported herself with grace, humility and good humor. Daisy's recent comment that she was happy at the age of 99 and had never been unhappy a day in her life, exemplified her infectious positive attitude that drew people of all ages to want to be with her. The family would like to thank Daisy's caregivers Barbara Thimmes, Shquanner Allen, Patti Hartzell, Mindy Hayslip, Kandace Lego, Chyre Graham, and Raneisha Jackson for their friendship, compassion and skilled assistance. A private service for immediate family members will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of Neill and Linda Currie, 1027 Ocean Ridge Drive, on Saturday, July 20th from 5 to 7 pm. A celebration of Daisy's life is planned for this fall. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the charitable organization of one's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 14, 2019