|
|
DR. DALE C. CASE Dr. Dale Charles Cessna Case, 71, of Wilmington, died March 13 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCare Center. His warm smile and friendly spirit will be forever missed. Dale was born on St. Patrick's Day 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y., a birthday that guaranteed his favorite color: green. He spent much of his childhood and young adulthood in Florida before going on to obtain his Ph.D. in Communications from Indiana University. He taught at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Guilford Technical Community College and elsewhere in addition to other professional endeavors. Dale was many things: a loving husband, brother and son; a parental figure and role model to his stepchildren; a gentle grandparent; a caring friend; and a beloved neighbor. He had a lifelong interest in Eastern philosophy, arts and culture, including the martial arts, and loved being on and in the water, whether piloting his sailboat near Greensboro, where he lived from the late 1990s until 2014, or taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean T. Case of Wilmington, and his parents, James and Jeanne Case of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is survived by his brothers, Randolph Martin Case of Georgia, and Jan Curtis Case of Louisiana; stepchildren John Staton, Andrew Staton and Mason Staton; grandchildren Jade, Lennox, Jett and Niko; nieces Jenni Case Elliott, Hilary Bordelon, Bethany Case and Cindy Case-Brown; and nephews Christopher Case and Curtis Case. Visitation for family and friends is 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at Hugh MacRae Park, shelter No. 1, 314 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019