Dale Easterling
1949 - 2020
DALE EASTERLING Roger "Dale" Easterling, of Wilmington, NC was born on October, 22, 1949, to the late Doris Easterling Ingram, in Scotland County, NC; and passed away on October 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, NC, completing his journey of 70 years. In addition to his mother, Dale was predeceased by one sister, Cecile Ingram. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Debbie Easterling; two sons, Micky Easterling (Jill) and Joe Easterling (Anne); his step-father, Joe Ingram, one sister, Glenda Reese; and five grandchildren, Dima, Caroline, Eston, Noelle, and Moriah; along with a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dale was the owner of Easterling Roofing, a successful small business in Wilmington, that he started in 1985. A faithful attender of Northside Church, he and Debbie devoted a great deal of their time and resources to the church's children's ministry. Most importantly, Dale surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord in January 1985, having secured his relationship and eternal destiny with Him forever. A visitation is scheduled from 12:00PM till 2:00PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Northside Church: 2501 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405. A memorial is scheduled after the visitation at 2:00PM. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider giving to your local church or to a Christian ministry of your choice. Feel free to share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
