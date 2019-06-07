|
DALE J. KEMPPAINEN Reverend Dale J. Kemppainen, 81, a resident of Durham, North Carolina passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1938 in Bruce Crossing, Michigan to the late John and Viola (Korri) Kemppainen. He grew up in Chassell, Michigan where he attended local schools. He graduated from Michigan Technological University in 1959, and the University of Michigan with a graduate degree in nuclear engineering in 1969. On February 4, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jeanne K. Wierimaa Following a career in the General Electric Company, Dale entered the Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California in 1992 to pursue a calling to the ministry. He served congregations in San Francisco, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, Wilmington, North Carolina, New Bern, North Carolina and the Lutheran Student Campus Ministry. Dale was very passionate about his ministry and being able to share it with others. He especially enjoyed spending time with his large family, summers in upper Michigan, sailing, amateur radio, and travelling throughout the world. He is survived by his wife Jeanne and sons, Jon (Susan) Kemppainen of Austin, Texas, Karl (Lynda) Kemppainen of New Bern, North Carolina, Paul (Tiffany) Kemppainen of Hawthorn, California, exchange student son Derek (Marion) Burger of Sankt Augustin, Germany, and six grandchildren, Evan, Leah, Hannah, Reagan, Piper, and Kahlo. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 612 College Rd. in Wilmington, North Carolina on June 15, 2019. Family will visit with friends one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dale's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 42905 Wilson Memorial Drive, Chassell, Michigan 49916 or the Chassell Heritage Center, 42373 Hancock Street, Chassell, Michigan 49916, a heritage site of the Keweenaw National Historic Park, a historic school built in 1919 in which both of Dale's parents taught for several years and that Dale himself attended.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019