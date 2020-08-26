CDR. DALE O. BLADE USN (RET.) Cdr. Dale O. Blade USN (Ret.) of 7002 Key Point Drive went to be with the Lord August 22, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Wilmington, NC. He was born November 2, 1921, of Swedish Lutheran parents (P. Oscar and Elvira E. (Anderson) Blade in a farm home near New Windsor, Illinois. He attended local schools graduating in 1939 from Monmouth High School. Dale soon began work as an apprentice carpenter for a construction company in Moline, Illinois. However, on October 3, 1942 he enlisted in the Navy as an aviation cadet and later was designated as a Naval Aviator, receiving his Ensign's commission in May 1944. While beginning his flight training in Kenosha, Wisconsin he met Dorothy L. Rasmussen a young cadet nurse in training. Later after he returned from the Pacific, they were married in Kenosha on November 2, 1946. This marriage was blessed with two daughters being born. Karen arrived at the Naval Air Station Hospital, Oak Harbor, Washington and later Pamela was born at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. Dale began his formal college education in 1946 under the Navy's Holloway Program at Northwestern University and later received his Ordnance Engineering degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterrey, California. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1968, he began employment as a management consultant for Computer Sciences Corporation, Falls Church, Virginia. He retired from CSC in 1983 and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. Dale loved his Lord, his family, his country, and the Navy. He enjoyed flying, boating, and gardening. He served the Lord through the Lutheran Church wherever he was located. St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wilmington has been a blessing to him. He continued to be "the Light of the World" to those around him and to give thanks. Dale is survived by a daughter, Karen Clark of Wilmington, grand-daughter Joy L. Benton and son-in-law Joshua G. Benton, two grandsons, J. Corey McDonald and Michael D. McDonald and two great grandchildren, Ryland J. Benton and Hadley R. Benton all of Wilmington, a brother Gene W. Blade and wife Marilyn of Springfield, Illinois, and other relatives living in Sweden and in the USA. Wife, Dorothy, daughter, Pamela D. Nicholson of Wilmington, and granddaughter, Shelley K. McDonald of Whiteville preceded Dale in death. A graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens at 3 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com