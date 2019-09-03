|
|
DALE WATTS BURRISS Dale Watts Burriss, age 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born in Wilmington on August 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Evan Dale Watts and the late Alease Maultsby. Together with her parents Dale was predeceased by her beloved husband James Wilbur Burriss, Jr., a son Keith and a daughter Phyllis. Dale is survived by her son J.W. Burriss and his wife Lisa; grandchildren James Brock and Jamie; great grandchildren Jade and McKenzie of Wilmington and Ethan of Whitehall, NY., her brother Evan "Butch" Watts and sister Lynne Griggs of Columbia, SC. Dale was a lifelong resident of Wilmington. She graduated from New Hanover High School and worked for many years as a CNA at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the United Advent Christian Church. Dale loved her time spent with family and friends at the Buffalo Wild Wings where she would enjoy a nice Riesling. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 3:00 pm till 4:00 pm at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. The Service will commence at 4:00 pm. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 3, 2019