|
|
DALLAS EARL JONES, SR. Dallas Earl Jones, Sr. 84, of Rose Hill, NC passed quietly from this life on the evening of Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Born in Duplin County on September 1, 1935, he is the son of the late Dallas Frank and Carrie Elizabeth Maxwell Jones. Also predeceasing him are his wife—Sarah Wheeler Jones; brother—Carl Ray Jones and his "Special Brother" Haywood Blackburn. Left to cherish his memory are his children—Dallas Earl Jones, Jr. of Rose Hill, Steven Mark Jones of Rose Hill, and Brian Keith Jones of Wallace; brother—Aubrey Clarence Jones of Wilmington; sisters—Joyce Alene Hardison of Rose Hill, Betty Jean Fleszar of Rose Hill, and Ruby Elizabeth King of Rose Hill. Mr. Jones enjoyed cleaning house and he did so very thoroughly—"his way" the same as he did everything else. Many people he encountered asked if he was a military retiree due to the way he did things. Family was very important to him as shown in the "togetherness" of his family. He also enjoyed being outside while mowing grass, hunting squirrels and hunting deer. He was a corrections officer for eighteen years and in the mid 90's received the Correctional Officer of the Year. In 2003 the Woodmen of the World presented him with the Good Neighbor Award for his community service. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00 till 9:00 pm at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Island Creek Baptist Church, Rose Hill, NC. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rose Hill. It is requested that, rather than floral gifts, contributions be considered to the Island Creek Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 8, 2019