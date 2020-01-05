Home

Dalton Robert Michel

Dalton Robert Michel Obituary
DALTON ROBERT MICHEL It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dalton Robert Michel announce his sudden passing on December 27, 2019. In his brief 22 years on this planet, Dalton made an impact. His infectious sense of humor and passion for others came through in everything he did. Dalton was active in the Western North Carolina Young People in Alcoholics Anonymous (WNCYPAA) and worked tirelessly with troubled souls. He served as one of the chairpersons of the Western NC chapter that led events for young people trying to stay sober. Their mission is to show others that they too can have fun in sobriety. Dalton felt passionate about paying his blessings forward and cared deeply about others. He was carefree and unafraid of speaking his mind. He was a passionate listener whose charisma drew people to him. Dalton graduated from John T Hoggard High School in 2015. He was currently pursuing a degree in counseling in Asheville, NC where he had lived for the last 4 years. His most recent role was as a mentor at Black Mountain Academy, a home for Autistic Children. He loved deeply, laughed fully and lived a rich full life albeit all too short. He loved cars, gaming, camping, fishing and his family and friends. He is survived by his loving family and he will be missed deeply as his light touched so many. A private ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 5th in Asheville, where Dalton felt most at home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dalton's favorite charity, WNCYPAA. The funds raised will help pay his work forward and sponsor others into treatment. Please visit Wncypaa.org to donate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 5, 2020
