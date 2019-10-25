|
|
DAMARIS BRAY SAYCE On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Damaris Bray Sayce, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87 at The Commons at Brightmore in Wilmington, NC. Damaris was born on November 16, 1931 in Camden, NJ to Mary and Albert Bray. She was the youngest of four children and a magna cum laude graduate of Georgian Court College in Lake Township, NJ with a degree in Business Administration. She married her late husband of 62 years, Donald Sayce, on October 30, 1954. They raised six children - four boys and two girls - and lived in various states during Don's 20-year tenure in the Marine Corps. In 1974, Damaris earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC and went on to enjoy a long and happy career as a librarian in the Beaufort County schools. Don and Damaris retired to Hampstead, NC and enjoyed many years of travels throughout the United States and Europe, and were active members of All Saints Catholic Church. Damaris had a passion for painting, poetry and fiction and was incredibly gifted at each. Her watercolors, oils and acrylics adorn the homes of her children and grandchildren, and many paintings can be found in private and corporate collections throughout southeastern North Carolina. Damaris was also a prolific writer and penned numerous collections of poetry, short stories and fairy tales. She had several poems published in national literary and religious magazines, and in 2000, published a book of poetry entitled "Poems for Love Letters." Damaris was known for her gentle spirit, beautiful smile and a reference librarian's capacity for trivia, facts and figures. She was always up for a fun adventure with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed many a game of cards around the dining room table - most of which she won. She baked delicious pies, loved Johnny Cash and was a stunning beauty both inside and out. Damaris was a generous supporter of numerous charities, from Native American schools, veteran charities and animal welfare groups to various human services organizations. She was also a woman of deep faith and had an unwavering and lifelong commitment to the Catholic Church. Damaris was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her father Albert, her mother Mary and her sister Mary Ellen. She is survived by her six children, Steven of Los Angeles, CA; Donna (Gino) Troy of Austin, TX and Kure Beach, NC; John (Clare) of Austin, TX; Kurt (Vickie) of Fairfax, VA; Karl (Cindy) of Pinehurst, NC and Debbie (John) Elliott of Kure Beach, NC; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother, John (Esther) Bray; sister, Patricia Matonak; and eight nieces and nephews. A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel at 4108 S. College Road in Wilmington, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass officiated by Father Ryszard Kolodziej will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary at 412 Ann Street in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School, 25 Navarre Blvd W., Thoreau, NM 87323. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Kempton and Commons at Brightmore, and Dr. Mary Rudyk and her staff at Senior Health Associates for their loving care of Damaris during the last several years of her life. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 25, 2019