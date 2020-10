To the Smith family: We are sorry to hear about your lost. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Bro. Dan will be missed, his loving smile, his sermonic voice, his kind demeanor, and his bright personality. Mrs. Annie Thelma, Sis. JoAnn, and the entire family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Dr. Arthur Kornegay and Rev. Marjorie Kornegay

